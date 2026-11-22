Chicago now has the worst traffic in the U.S. — here's why
Traffic is bad in many U.S. cities, but Chicago is the worst. Years of construction are causing record delays on the freeway between downtown and O'Hare Airport.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Traffic is bad in many U.S. cities, but Chicago is the worst. Years of construction are causing record delays on the freeway between downtown and O'Hare Airport.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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