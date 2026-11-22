The cheat code for kids with ADHD: getting lots of exercise
Kids with ADHD get a big cognitive boost from exercise. NPR's Ayesha Roscoe talks with neuroscientist Nicole Logan about why, and about what type of exercise is best.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Kids with ADHD get a big cognitive boost from exercise. NPR's Ayesha Roscoe talks with neuroscientist Nicole Logan about why, and about what type of exercise is best.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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