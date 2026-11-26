Thanksgiving meal giveaway turns into Boston community reunion
WBUR’s Amanda Beland reports how an annual Thanksgiving food giveaway in Boston brought the community together.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
WBUR’s Amanda Beland reports how an annual Thanksgiving food giveaway in Boston brought the community together.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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