This Thanksgiving comes with a side of rain in many parts of the country
Host Indira Lakshmanan checks in on the weather around the nation with meteorologist Mark Elliot.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
Host Indira Lakshmanan checks in on the weather around the nation with meteorologist Mark Elliot.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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