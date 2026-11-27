Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode "What makes a relationship last?"

What's the secret to lasting love? Social psychologist Eli Finkel says compatibility isn't something couples find, but something they build over time by creating a private world of their own.

About Eli Finkel

Eli Finkel is a social psychology professor at Northwestern University whose research focuses on romantic partnerships and political partisanship. He is the author of The All-or-Nothing Marriage, the founding co-director of the Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement and the Morton O. Schapiro Fellow at the Institute for Policy Research. He also co-hosts the Love Factually podcast.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

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