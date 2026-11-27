Two water experts discuss the decadeslong drought that’s contributed to record-low water levels in the Colorado River. And, they address a question that’s long seemed far-fetched: Is it time to remove the dam at Lake Powell, one of the country’s largest reservoirs?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Brad Udall and Kathryn Sorensen in Tucson at the annual conference of Philanthropy Southwest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR