For nearly two years, the Trump administration has prohibited asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border, canceled thousands of pending asylum applications and overhauled the immigration court system with mass firings. Critics say that combined, these moves have effectively shut down a once vital pathway for those fleeing persecution or danger.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon consider whether the president can circumvent Congress and existing federal immigration law and unilaterally suspend access to asylum protections.

The legal challenge to the president's ban, which went into effect within hours of President Trump retaking office, is the latest legal case against the administration's seismic immigration policy changes that will be taken up by the high court. Those policy changes, critics say, have robbed asylum seekers of basic due process rights and have transformed the immigration court system into a deportation arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In legal filings, the Trump administration has insisted the proclamation is a necessary protection against "invasion" along the southern border and what the president and conservative critics have long said is abuse of the system by "fake" asylum seekers. Since it has been in place, the chaotic crush of people crossing into the U.S. has plummeted. U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions dropped to their lowest level in agency history this year. The agency recorded fewer than 99,000 Southwest border apprehensions in fiscal year 2026 — a 95% decline compared with more than 1.8 million per year under President Biden, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

"The difference between an average month under Trump and an average month under Biden is just staggering," Simon Hankinson, a senior research fellow with the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank closely aligned with Trump, told NPR. And should the Supreme Court reverse the ban, "it would be disastrous," he added.

Hankinson contends that most people arriving at the southern border don't qualify for asylum. "And even if they did, they've already passed through Mexico, which is a safe third country where they could claim asylum, especially if they're coming from Venezuela or Afghanistan. So you have a population that overwhelmingly will not qualify under U.S. law for asylum. They're here because they want to get a job," he said.

But, critics say, taken together the administration's moves have gutted access to asylum.

Despite newly restored quiet along the southern border, the president's argument for the asylum ban has been rejected by two lower federal courts. It has, however, remained largely in place as the case is tied up in court battles.

In December, the Supreme Court will review the administration's strategy of deporting immigrants to third countries that have agreed to adjudicate asylum claims, even as some of those countries face human rights abuse allegations and cannot guarantee that the person seeking asylum won't be returned to their home nation.

The administration faces a third legal battle that could end its attempt to indefinitely detain thousands of people in deportation proceedings.

If the majority-conservative court rules in favor of immigrant advocates in the lawsuits, advocates say, the decisions could finally break the choke hold that the Trump administration has had on asylum approvals, which are at their lowest in decades. National asylum denial rates soared to 94% in June, up from about 50% in 2024 — the last full year of the Biden administration. That's according to TRAC, a research project at Syracuse University that tracks data about immigration judges.

"The president does not have the right to unilaterally override the protections Congress has afforded those fleeing danger," said Lee Gelernt, lead counsel and deputy director of the Immigrants' Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the groups behind the challenge to the asylum ban. "The courts are right to reject this unprecedented power grab that would put countless lives in danger. We look forward to making our case before the Supreme Court."

Lawyers for migrants seeking asylum are hoping for wins at the high court. For several of Madhavi Narayanan's clients, this could be lifesaving. A Los Angeles-based immigration attorney with Human Rights First, she is currently representing immigrants who, prior to Trump's second term, would have had what she calls "slam dunk" asylum petitions.

One of them is a 30-something Ethiopian man called ZG, who arrived in the U.S. through Mexico in February 2025 after enduring extensive torture in his native country. Narayanan requested that NPR use only ZG because he fears retribution from the Ethiopian government. Upon turning himself in at the southern border, ZG was placed into detention and immediately filed an asylum petition.

Narayanan said ZG is a member of an Indigenous group in Ethiopia that's part of an ongoing armed conflict in that nation, which human rights organizations report is at risk of committing more atrocities against civilians. And, Narayanan, who has been working on the case for nine months, said she has produced documents and letters to support his claims of torture.

"Any other time, it would have been a really straightforward case," she said, adding that "there's a wide, wide range of human rights reports explaining that folks in this exact position would be at high risk" of violence and death if they were to return to Ethiopia.

But instead of an immigration hearing, ZG was given a deportation order this month to Uganda, a country he has never set foot in and one that does not recognize the military violence in Ethiopia as a war.

John Moore / Getty Images An undocumented immigrant prepares to be deported on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flight bound for El Salvador on Dec. 8, 2010.

In an effort to curb asylum applications and alleviate a crushing backlog of cases for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Trump administration is urging ICE attorneys to terminate asylum claims by convincing immigration judges that an application is incomplete or that a person can't substantiate their claims. Or the administration could argue what it did in ZG's case: that he could apply for asylum in a third country.

It has proved to be a highly successful strategy for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which has so far canceled thousands of pending cases.

Narayanan said experiences like ZG's reflect how Trump's changes to immigration courts have all but eliminated due process rights, including evidentiary hearings, clearing the way for summary removals. They also show how new guidelines are designed to limit a judge's autonomy. Recounting the events of the motion to end ZG's claim, Narayanan said the immigration judge told the court that his hands were tied.

"He was basically like, 'OK, I hear everything that you said, but I read this case and I'm not allowed to consider this,'" Narayanan recalled.

According to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, nearly 60 policy memorandums have been issued so far during the second Trump administration — a sharp increase when compared with the 30 immigration-court-related memorandums issued during Biden's four-year term.

The administration has also been aggressive in its pursuit to remake the immigration court bench, purging more than a hundred experienced immigration judges. Jennifer Peyton, a former assistant chief immigration judge in Chicago, told NPR that immigration courts across the country have become unrecognizable.

"Everything is different now," said Peyton, who was fired via email in July 2025 after more than nine years on the bench.

During Trump's first year back in office, nearly 40% of immigration judges were fired or resigned. Nearly all of them have been replaced with what the administration calls "deportation judges," who critics say are ideologically aligned with the president's immigration agenda and keen to rubber-stamp asylum denials and expedited removal orders. That shift, plus Trump's previous appointees, has overhauled the immigration bench. Now more than half of immigration judges are Trump appointees.

Of those new immigration judges, very few have experience working on behalf of migrants. About two-thirds of them come from a homeland security or military legal background, according to an essay in The Yale Law Journal by Geoffrey Heeren, an immigration law and policy professor at the University of Idaho. He wrote that "only about eleven of the new [immigration judges] have clear prior immigrant-defense experience, and of those, only one does not also have DHS or military legal experience."

In her previous role, Peyton was part of the immigration-judge hiring-and-training team with the Justice Department. She now practices immigration law representing asylum seekers and appears before the same judges she helped train. In those instances, Peyton said, she feels a bit more at ease because she knows the quality of the training they received. But when she argues cases in front of unfamiliar hires, she said, she's often dismayed.

"There is no doubt in my mind, when I have the misfortune to appear before them, that they don't know the immigration law so much and they don't care that they lack the training that we so rigorously put them through when I was on that team," Peyton said.

She added: "The vast majority have not been taught the process of evaluating a case, but rather the shortcuts to make sure that these procedural roadblocks come up, to make sure that the noncitizens are stripped of their due process."

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