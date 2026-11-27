Why Americans are still Black Friday shopping despite strained wallets
NPR's A Martinez asks Georgia Tech Professor Chris Gaffney why Americans continue to spend during the holidays, despite trouble spots in the economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez asks Georgia Tech Professor Chris Gaffney why Americans continue to spend during the holidays, despite trouble spots in the economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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