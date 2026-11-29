Here's how to safely store and eat your holiday leftovers
NPR's Emily Feng talks to Donald Schaffner, chair of the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University, about the safest way to store and cook your holiday leftovers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Emily Feng talks to Donald Schaffner, chair of the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University, about the safest way to store and cook your holiday leftovers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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