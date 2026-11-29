Politics chat: Is a new era of bipartisanship dawning in Congress?
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang faces tough questions from lawmakers this week. And will some Republicans back Democrats who want to blunt President Trump's tariffs?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang faces tough questions from lawmakers this week. And will some Republicans back Democrats who want to blunt President Trump's tariffs?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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