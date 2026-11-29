What's behind the recent stock market swings, and what's coming next?
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Joseph Adinolfi of Marketwatch about the recent ups and downs in the stock market and what could be ahead for investors.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Joseph Adinolfi of Marketwatch about the recent ups and downs in the stock market and what could be ahead for investors.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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