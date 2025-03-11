Take a listen to Idaho's 2025 Tiny Desk Contest entries

The 2025 Tiny Desk Contest entrants are in and 22 people or bands from Idaho submitted their music!

This year’s judges include Tiny Desk series producer Bobby Carter, Ayana Contreras of KUVO Jazz in Denver, Felix Contreras, World Cafe's Raina Douris, and Audrey Nuna, among others. There were nearly 7,000 entries from across the country this year.

Most of Idaho's submissions came from the Boise area, but the Gem State was well-represented with entries also coming from Kimberly, Saint Maries and Garden Valley.

The winner of the Tiny Desk Contest will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters in Washington D.C., be featured on All Things Considered, get paired with a music industry mentor and go on tour with NPR Music.

The grand prize winner will be announced in May, according to the Tiny Desk Contest rules. You can watch all the musicians who entered the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest here, but we put together a playlist on YouTube with all the Idaho entrants!

For technical reasons, the following videos couldn't be included in the playlist above:

