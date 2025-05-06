© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Audiences should recognize these Idaho actors and locations in this soon-to-be-released movie

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:57 AM MDT
(Counter clockwise from top left) Zoe Kelly, Jessica Morris and Gabrielle Lenberg co-star in 'Stockton to Table Rock.'
Lower Gentry Studios
For a filmmaker, seeing your finished product showcased at a film festival is a major achievement. Indeed, that’s exactly what happened for Bradley Elliot Norton, director of Stockton to Table Rock.

He helped shepherd the film to Filmfort, part of the 2024 Treefort Festival, and then on to film festivals in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and Wyoming. But he’s particularly thrilled to be bringing his film “home.”

“We’re through the roof. This is our first movie to be played with a full theatrical run,” said Norton. “The sound is great. It looks great. And who doesn’t love The Flicks? I’ve been going there for years.”

Indeed, he will join cast, crew and a good number of their supporters when Stockton to Table Rock begins its run at The Flicks on May 9. Additionally, opening night will also support and raise funds for the Women and Children’s Alliance.

“We think it’s really important to give back to our community,” said Zoe Kelly, who stars in the film - portraying Rory, whose story closely parallels Kelly’s. “As someone who has personally benefited from the services at the WCA – the free therapy services – I couldn’t imagine a better fit for this film.”

Stockton to Table Rock is a tough climb. Identity, advocacy and healing are stitched deep into Rory’s story. Kelly is joined by some impressive co-stars: Jessica Morris, Gabrielle Lenberg, and Brooke Burton. And their faces are quite familiar, given that they’ve graced regional stages and screens. And there will most certainly be more than a few audience whispers as attendees notice many of Stockton to Table Rock’s shooting locations.

Kelly and Norton visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview their film.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

