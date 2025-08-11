This 'love letter' to Boise has been adapted from stage to screen

Adapting a stage production into a successful film can be a fool’s errand. Some have been wildly successful (West Side Story, Amadeus); others have been so-so (The Crucible, Les Miserables), and others have been … well awful (A Chorus Line, An Enemy of the People).

And then there is the very tricky business of capturing a stage production – exactly as it was seen on stage – on film. Indeed, there's plenty of excitement (and even more interest) about “The Persistent Guest,” Jodeen Revere’s tour de force which wowed ‘em at Boise Contemporary Theater in 2022, and its big screen adaptation.

And there’s a twist (or at least there was before the cameras turned). While most adaptations have had long, successful runs on stage before being adapted to the screen, “The Persistent Guest” went before the cameras BEFORE it opened at BCT.

Just prior to the premiere of her film, Revere visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the adaptation, her current state of health, and how the play/film is a "love letter" to the Cityof Boise.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio