© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longtime KBSU music host Arthur Balinger has died

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:27 PM MST
A black and white portrait of a man's side profile, wearing glasses, with a long wispy beard.
Boise State Public Radio
/
KBSU Archives
Arthur Balinger

Longtime KBSU music host Arthur Balinger died Sunday, Jan. 4 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Balinger retired from Boise State Public Radio in February of 2025. He started at the station as a volunteer in the late 1970s and spent 47 years on air hosting many programs each week. Over the years, he played approximately a million songs for listeners, sharing unique artists with Idaho.

Balinger was a humble, self-effacing person, a kind and meditative soul with a curiosity and zest for history, sports, art, movies and music. He will be missed.
Station News
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate