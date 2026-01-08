Longtime KBSU music host Arthur Balinger has died

Longtime KBSU music host Arthur Balinger died Sunday, Jan. 4 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Balinger retired from Boise State Public Radio in February of 2025. He started at the station as a volunteer in the late 1970s and spent 47 years on air hosting many programs each week. Over the years, he played approximately a million songs for listeners, sharing unique artists with Idaho.

Balinger was a humble, self-effacing person, a kind and meditative soul with a curiosity and zest for history, sports, art, movies and music. He will be missed.