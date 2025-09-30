They're Queens of the Road. I’m With Her has Boise on their map

Amsterdam, London, St. Louis, Bloomington, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Madison, Chicago, St. Paul, Iowa City, Kansas City, Telluride, Interlochen, Cincinnati, Asheville, Cary, Wolf Trap, Westport, Oak Hills, Portland (Maine), Burlington, Northampton, Richmond, Glenside, Lafayette, Newport, Oklahoma City … (pause for a deep breath) … Dallas, Austin, Santa Fe, San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Davis, Seattle, Bellingham, Portland (Oregon), Boise, Jackson, Aspen, Denver, Buffalo, Toronto, Princeton, Boston, York, New York City, Rocky Mount, Charleston, Atlanta, and (another deep breath) Nashville.

From Amsterdam (in May) to Broadway (they’ll be at the Beacon Theater) and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in November — and just about everywhere in between — I’m With Her has returned to the studio and the road in a big way.

Seven years after Grammy-winning soloists Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins first joined forces to create I’m With Her (and collect a couple more Grammy Awards), their individual orbits have once again aligned to produce their second album as a supergroup: “Wild and Clear and Blue.” They've also hit the road again, and if you were reading the above tour dates closely, they'll be stopping in Idaho.

“The Egyptian in Bosie is beautiful. I think I was first there when I was around 20 years old,” said Sara Watkins. “It was a different street then. It’s quite bustling these days.”

Before their October 11 visit to Boise’s historic Egyptian Theater, I’m With Her — which is to say Jarosz, O’Donovan and Watkins — visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about life on the road, how certain songs require “company or togetherness,” performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and their respective super powers (after all, they are a super group)

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio