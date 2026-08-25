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101 – Arabic Style Belly Dance for Beginners

101 – Arabic Style Belly Dance for Beginners

Discover the beauty and joyful expression of Arabic-style belly dance in this welcoming course designed especially for beginners. Learn foundational Raks Sharki movements including hip work, graceful arms, posture, shimmies, traveling steps, and simple combinations while dancing to music from across the Middle East.

No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn

Yoga for Life
$70
Every week through Sep 23, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
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Event Supported By

Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Full Tilt Boogie L.L.C./Starbelly School of Dance

Artist Group Info

Cecilia Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
http://www.starbellyshoolofdance.com
Yoga for Life
3065 North Cole Road
Boise, Idaho 83704
2086173068
y4lstudio@gmail.com
https://www.yforl.com