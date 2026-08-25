101 – Arabic Style Belly Dance for Beginners
101 – Arabic Style Belly Dance for Beginners
Discover the beauty and joyful expression of Arabic-style belly dance in this welcoming course designed especially for beginners. Learn foundational Raks Sharki movements including hip work, graceful arms, posture, shimmies, traveling steps, and simple combinations while dancing to music from across the Middle East.
No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn
Yoga for Life
$70
Every week through Sep 23, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cecilia Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Yoga for Life
3065 North Cole RoadBoise, Idaho 83704
2086173068
y4lstudio@gmail.com