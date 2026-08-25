101 – Arabic Style Belly Dance for Beginners

Discover the beauty and joyful expression of Arabic-style belly dance in this welcoming course designed especially for beginners. Learn foundational Raks Sharki movements including hip work, graceful arms, posture, shimmies, traveling steps, and simple combinations while dancing to music from across the Middle East.

No previous dance experience is necessary. This is a four-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $70 registration fee includes all four classes. Ages 13+. Instructors: Cecilia & Chad Rinn