11th Annual Pumpkin Hunt

It's almost time for the Pumpkin Hunt! Our event will be two weekends, Oct 10 & 11 and Oct 17 & 18. Saturdays will be from 9-4 and Sundays from noon-4. We will have all the popular events from past years including hayrides, the straw bale maze, and the giant slingshot, plus the Farm Train for little ones! Enjoy fresh squeezed apple cider and pumpkin bars! The golden gourds are back by popular demand, so keep your eyes peeled for them in the field. Find one and get a prize! Don't forget to check out the gift shop which will be stocked with treasures made by local artists and crafters. Pumpkins are $6. Admission for the activities is $15 for ages 2-59 and $8 for seniors 60+. This allows you to enjoy all the activities multiple times! We also have a discount pass available for $5 that allows you to enjoy 2 activities.

We can't wait to see you at the farm!