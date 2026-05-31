From June 1st through June 12th, celebrate 12 years of Boise Brewing! Each day represents a different year from our 1st anniversary (2015) and ending with our 12th Anniversary Party on Friday, June 12th. Each day celebrates a yearly milestone and includes different events and specials.

See the full day-to-day schedule below:

Date: Monday, June 1st (2015)

Special: $5.50 regular-sized pints

Timing: 6-8pm

Milestone: Celebrating beginning distribution with Hayden with 2015 beer pricing

Date: Tuesday, June 2nd (2016)

Special: $2.00 off Black Cliffs regular-sized pints

Timing: 6-9pm

Milestone: As a result of Black Cliffs winning its first 2 medals, RateBeer awarded us "Best New Brewer" in early 2016

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd (2017)

Special: Get your first pint as an Imperial for the price of a regular-sized pint

Timing: All Day

Milestone: Celebrating the doubling of our production capacity

Date: Thursday, June 4th (2018)

Special: $2.00 off everything on the Kids' Menu

Timing: All Day

Milestone: Celebrating Collin & Rachel welcoming their twin boys

Date: Friday, June 5th (2019)

Special: Taproom patio will be stocked with all the "yard games" we have

Timing: 4pm - close

Milestone: Celebrating expanding the patio

Date: Saturday, June 6th (2020)

Special: To-go beer deals ($20 growler fills and $10 6-packs)

Timing: All Day

Milestone: Not really a milestone, but 2020 is the year the country shut down due to the Covid pandemic, and customers could only get beer to go

Date: Sunday, June 7th (2021)

Special: $1.00 off regular-sized pints for customers who dress in their best 1980s attire

Timing: 6-9pm

Milestone: Celebrating the first Hoptober Freshtival after the pandemic, which was a Back to the Future theme with an actual DeLorean

Date: Monday, June 8th (2022)

Special: Open Mic Night featuring several artists who have played BB in the past

Timing: 6-9pm

Milestone: Celebrating the first year of Boise Brewing's free Treefort stage

Date: Tuesday, June 9th (2023)

Special: Receive 2 punches on your Smash Club Card with the purchase of a smashburger (Don't have a Smash Club Card? Just ask for a free one while you're here!)

Timing: All Day

Milestone: Celebrating the opening of the restaurant

Date: Wednesday, June 10th (2024)

Special: $10 4-beer flights

Timing: All Day

Milestone: Celebrating the first decade of Boise Brewing

Date: Thursday, June 11th (2025)

Special: To-go canned beer deals ($3.00 individual cans and $10 6-packs)

Timing: All Day

Milestone: Celebrating getting our own canning line

Date: Friday, June 12th

Special: 12th Anniversary Party!

Timing: 6-10pm

Note: Details are still being worked out, but we're planning an Olympics-style set of brewery-related games.