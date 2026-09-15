13 Stories Film Festival

One of Idaho’s most unique film festivals is back for the seventh year! Join us at the historic Old Idaho Penitentiary for the premiere of this year’s brand new short films by local filmmakers inspired by true Idaho State Penitentiary stories. The Idaho State Historical Society is once again partnering with i48, Idaho’s Film Festival and Competition for the 13 Stories film competition and showcase, bringing Idaho history to the screen through the minds of Idaho’s most talented creators.

Guests can explore the Old Idaho Penitentiary before screenings begin. Concessions, merchandise and no-host bar available to purchase on-site.

Parental discretion is advised. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is limited, so register soon!