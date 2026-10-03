2027 Malad Valley Marathon: Run to Remember

Saturday, September 11, 2027, in Malad City, Idaho, 90 minutes north of the Salt Lake City airport. The second annual Malad Valley Marathon sends a full, half, 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run off one 8:00 AM start. The half and full loop past barley fields and hay meadows, about half on hard-packed dirt and half on quiet farm road, with mountains on both sides.

We think it's the best, most affordable, and most fun rural marathon you'll run. The Early Bird full is $70 through February 15, 2027 (half $50), about $30 under the typical early price at comparable marathons we checked. That gets you a custom finisher medal, a race shirt or hat, chip timing, live tracking, five stocked aid stations, finish-line food and free race photos within 48 hours. Skip the shirt and register with a friend, and the Early Bird full drops to $57.

Early Bird ends February 15. Save your spot: https://maladvalleymarathon.com/register/