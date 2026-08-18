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25th Celebration Of Bug Day

25th Celebration Of Bug Day

Bug Day returns to Idaho Botanical Garden for an afternoon of hands-on discovery! Explore the fascinating world of insects and other creepy-crawly creatures through interactive activities, educational experiences, and family-friendly fun. Whether you're a longtime bug lover or just curious to learn more, there's something for everyone to discover!

Idaho Botanical Garden
Free -$17
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Idaho Botanical Garden
(208) 343-8649
info@idahobotanicalgarden.org
https://idahobotanicalgarden.org/
Idaho Botanical Garden
2355 Old Penitentiary Road
Boise, Idaho 83712
(208) 343-8649
info@idahobotanicalgarden.org
http://www.idahobotanicalgarden.org