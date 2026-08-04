32 Cells Art Show XI: Bars and Stripes: Every State, Same Fate

Join the Old Idaho Penitentiary for the eleventh annual 32 Cells Art Show featuring brand new works by local artists inspired by stories from the historic Idaho State Penitentiary. This year’s theme is “Bars and Stripes” Every State, Same Fate,” an expanded America 250-flavored show with profiles of Idaho State Penitentiary residents hailing from each of the United States and its Territories. Discover newly uncovered stories of men and women who served time during the historic prison’s 101 years of operation.

Artwork will hang on prison cell doors for viewing. All pieces will be available for purchase, along with a no-host bar and food trucks on hand.

Event is Saturday, August 15 between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm (last admission 9:15 pm). Admission is $15 at the door or online. Due to the graphic nature and subject matter of this show, it is recommended for ages 13+ only.

Idaho State Historical Society Members receive free admission to this event. Not a Member? Join now at history.idaho.gov/membership.

All admission proceeds benefit Idaho State Historical Society education programs.