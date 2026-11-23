The Legislature is coming back to town, and there's plenty to talk about. For more than 30 years, City Club of Boise's Pundits Forum has brought together business and community leaders, elected officials, students, and engaged citizens to hear what Idaho can expect in the upcoming legislative session.

This year's pundits:

Chuck Winder, Former Idaho Senate President Pro Tempore

Graduate Professor and Director, Master of Applied Public Policy at The College of Idaho

James Dawson, Political Reporter at Boise State Public Radio

One more pundit to be announced soon!

Moderated by Kevin Richert, Idaho Education News.

This forum typically sells out, so mark your calendar!