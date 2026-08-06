3rd Annual Downtown Nampa Music Festival

3rd Annual Nampa Music Festival Friday, September 4, 2026 ⏰ 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Downtown Nampa Ticketed This night is all about the local music within our community! The main stage will be located at Lloyd Square Park and is open to all ages! Ticket purchase must be made to enter (and come and go throughout the night). Dont fret, we're offering family and senior discounts! Don't want you to miss out and some chill vibes in Downtown Nampa. Bring your lawn chair and/or blankets, grab some food/drinks and enjoy the evening! More details to come! Vendor Information: https://downtownnampa.com/event-vendors Vendor/Inquires: Events@DowntownNampa.com Sponsorships: Info@DowntownNampa.com Thank you to Lactalis for being our Visionary Sponsor of the year!