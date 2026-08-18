4th Annual Idaho Cider Fest
4th Annual Idaho Cider Fest
Block Party on Bannock St from 8th to 9th Streets in Downtown Boise!
This event is all ages and free to attend! If you want to partake in any of the handcrafted ciders just buy a token (or pre-buy them!) and enjoy!
Tokens are only $3.50 for a 4oz pour (there is a discount for pre-bought tokens!)
~ Cideries from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, & Montana!
~ Local beer
~ Booths from local vendors
~ Food from 10 Barrel Brewing and Funky Taco
~ Fun and games provided by Downtown Boise Association's DT Plays
BRING YOUR OWN CUP or buy a recyclable metal cup for $.50 on-site
PRE-BUY YOUR TOKENS AT https://square.link/u/UTcJz0dz
Meriwether Cider House
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Meriwether Cider
208-972-6725
molly@meriwethercider.com
Meriwether Cider House
224 N 9th St.Boise, Idaho 83702