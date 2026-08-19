4th Annual Idaho Cider Fest

Block Party on Bannock St from 8th to 9th Streets in Downtown Boise!

This event is all ages and free to attend! If you want to partake in any of the handcrafted ciders just buy a token (or pre-buy them!) and enjoy!

Tokens are only $3.50 for a 4oz pour (there is a discount for pre-bought tokens!)

~ Cideries from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Montana!

~ Local beer

~ Booths from local vendors

~ Food from 10 Barrel Brewing and Funky Taco

~ Fun and games provided by Downtown Boise Association's DT Plays

BRING YOUR OWN CUP or buy a recyclable metal cup for $.50 on-site

PRE-BUY YOUR TOKENS AT https://square.link/u/UTcJz0dz

Date and Time: On Sat, 03 Oct 2026 12:00 - 18:00

Venue details: 224 N 9th St, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Festivals