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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

4th of July Cat Track Race

4th of July Cat Track Race

Cat Track 10K Run: Runners will ascend 3.1 miles, gaining 1,640″ in elevation to the breathtaking summit of Brundage Mountain via the Cat Track. Enjoy 360-degree views of Payette Lake & the McCall area, The 7 Devils Mountains, Granite Peak, Slab Butte and the Wallowa Mountain Range of Oregon. Runners will then turn around at the Aid-Station next to the top terminal of the BlueBird Express and descend the same route for a total of 6.2 miles. Bring along your family and friends to enjoy a chair lift ride to the summit to cheer you on!

The DOWNHILL Cat Track 5K run: Enjoy the views from the Bluebird Express as you ride the chairlift to the summit! The race starts from there at 10:15am. Runners head downhill for 3.1 miles (descending 1640″) along the Cat Track to the finish line. This will be an enjoyable and scenic race for those who want to try mountain running or bring the kiddos up for a fun 5K!

Brundage Mountain Resort
50
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Brundage Mountain Resort
Brundage Mountain Resort
3890 Goose Lake Rd,
McCall, Idaho 83638
https://brundage.com/event/4th-of-july-cat-track-race/