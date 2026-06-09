🇺🇸🎆 WELCOME TO 4TH OF JULY IN THE PARK! 🎆🇺🇸

Get ready, Mountain Home — this is going to be one for the history books! 4th of July in the Park is a two-day community celebration brought to you by Janice’s Community Events, and this year we are doing it BIG as we mark America’s 250th Birthday! 🎂

This is your event, your community, and your moment to celebrate. Come out, bring the whole family, and enjoy two full days of fun, food, and community spirit right here in our own backyard!

📅 WHEN

July 4, 2026 at 11am — July 5, 2026 at 4pm

📍 WHERE

Carl Miller Park | Mountain Home, Idaho

🎟️ ADMISSION

Free and open to the entire community!

🎉 WHAT TO EXPECT

🎶 Live Entertainment

Enjoy performances and music throughout both days to keep the energy high and the good vibes flowing!

🛍️ Local Vendors

Shop and support an amazing lineup of local and regional vendors. From food to handmade goods, there is something for everyone!

🎊 Family-Friendly Activities

Bring the kids! We have activities and fun planned for all ages throughout the entire event.

🚗 Car Show

Calling all car lovers! Come check out some incredible rides on display. Think you have what it takes? Register your vehicle and show it off to the whole community!

🛍️ VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES

Interested in setting up a booth or food truck? We would love to have you! Here are the details:

• Setup: 8am – 10am

• Overnight camping available (optional)

• 1 Day: $30

• Both Days: $40

Time commitments:

• 4th only: Please plan to stay until 4pm

• 5th only: Please be set up and ready by 10am

• Overnight camping is optional — setup and breakdown times remain the same whether or not you keep your booth or truck overnight

👉 Vendor Application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTRdmVMyvHJd9HoqsjTNQW8ZYEgH1WJohSqoLJAACw2iNimA/viewform?usp=header

🚗 CAR SHOW REGISTRATION

Ready to show off your ride? Register today!

👉 Car Show Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdS6QGTMcTZibUFWT_k6g_-VC_3H79lcHm6hUUevqEnRtXJWQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

🥇 BECOME A SPONSOR

Want to get your business in front of the Mountain Home community while supporting a celebration that brings us all together? We have sponsorship packages starting at just $100! Sponsorship deadline is June 22, 2026.

Contact us at 📧 Janicesevents@gmail.com for more information.

🙋 VOLUNTEER WITH US

This event runs on community love — and we need YOU on our team! If you are interested in volunteering, reach out at 📧 Janicesevents@gmail.com and we will get you plugged in!

📘 STAY CONNECTED

Follow our Facebook page for the latest updates, announcements, and excitement leading up to the big day!

👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/1F1sSwFNQ2/?mibextid=wwXIfr

📧 Questions? Janicesevents@gmail.com