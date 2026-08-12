9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run Hosted by Mission43

Join the Idaho community for an evening of remembrance, reflection, and connection as we honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and recognize the generations shaped by the Global War on Terror.

Hosted by Mission43, the free, family-friendly event welcomes participants of all abilities to run, walk, ruck, or handcycle a 5K route along the Boise River Greenbelt. Participants will also be invited to share personal memories and reflections on a special Memory Wall displayed at the event.

Whether participating in memory of those lost on September 11, in honor of those who served in the years that followed, or in support of the military-connected community, all are welcome.