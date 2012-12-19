**9th Annual Holiday BarZaar**

Saturday, December 19 | 12–4 p.m.

The Mode Lounge | Downtown Boise

Free admission

One last Saturday before Christmas. One more reason to shop local! Join Free Spirits Beverage Company and The Mode Lounge for the 9th Annual Holiday BarZaar, featuring 15+ local makers, artists, and independent businesses. Discover handcrafted goods, specialty finds, and gifts with a little more personality. Skip the mall, support your local creative community, and find something worth wrapping. Free and open to the public!