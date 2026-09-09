A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Book and Lyrics by Robert L Freedman

Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Directed by Kyrie Brown & Doug Clemens

Farcical – Macabre – Charming

Winner of four Tony Awards, this comedic musical set in London in 1907 follows the low-born Monty Navarro, who is ninth in line for the earldom of Highhurst controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith family. Monty figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight. With that in mind, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Monty begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. (A Single actor plays all the not-so-nice D’Ysquith’s. Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward – until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together?

Run Dates: July 16-31, 2027

Show Dates: July 16-18, 22-25, 29-31. Matinees on July 17, 18, 24, 25

Duration: 2 hours plus a 15-minute intermission

Rating: 10+ for adult situations and mild, witty adult humor

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com