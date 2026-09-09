A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Book and Lyrics by Robert L Freedman
Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak
Directed by Kyrie Brown & Doug Clemens
Farcical – Macabre – Charming
Winner of four Tony Awards, this comedic musical set in London in 1907 follows the low-born Monty Navarro, who is ninth in line for the earldom of Highhurst controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith family. Monty figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight. With that in mind, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Monty begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. (A Single actor plays all the not-so-nice D’Ysquith’s. Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward – until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together?
Run Dates: July 16-31, 2027
Show Dates: July 16-18, 22-25, 29-31. Matinees on July 17, 18, 24, 25
Duration: 2 hours plus a 15-minute intermission
Rating: 10+ for adult situations and mild, witty adult humor
Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees
A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM