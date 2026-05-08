A stand Up Comedy Show - June 12, 2026

Please Clap Entertainment presents A Standup Comedy Show! Featuring Ben Hess, LJ Sullivan, Eric Cole and Alisha Donahue! Four of Boise's heaviest hitters on one stage! Hosted by the incomparable Natasha Dash! Doors at 7:30, June 12th! Only at Liquid Laughs Underground!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3626898-0?pid=11495

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Artists: Ben Hess, LJ Sullivan, Eric Cole, Alisha Donahue, Natasha Dash

Date and Time: Friday June 12, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States