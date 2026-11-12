A Very Good Friendsgiving benefitting Birdies fore Kids

A Very Good Friendsgiving

Gathering the Boise Golf Community to Give Back.

The holiday season is about more than what we have. It's about what we can give.

This November, we're bringing friends, families, local businesses, and the Boise golf community together for an evening of gratitude, generosity, and giving back.

Join Charbonneau Works and Good Hang Golf Club for A Very Good Friendsgiving, a community fundraiser benefiting Birdies Fore Kids.

We're gathering at Pub & Putt in Nampa to enjoy good company, watch some Boise State football, and rally around a cause that matters. Whether you're a golfer or not, everyone is welcome!

Our goal is simple: raise $1,000 to help children in need, and have a great time doing it.

Event Details

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Pub & Putt | Nampa, Idaho

Boise State Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Open to the Public

$40 Registration Includes:

Custom stamped ball marker from Charbonneau Works

One drink ticket

One raffle ticket

Giving Back

50% of all registration fees go directly to Birdies Fore Kids.

50% of all Good Hang merchandise sales will be donated.

100% of proceeds from select Good Hang items will support the cause.

You don't have to play golf to make a difference. Just show up, bring a friend, and be part of something good.

Because the best part of any community isn't what brings us together. It's what we can accomplish when we come together for others.

Good Friends. Good Giving. A Very Good Friendsgiving.