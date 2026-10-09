Accel Therapies Trunk or Treat and Grand Opening
Accel Therapies Trunk or Treat and Grand Opening
Join us for our Trunk or Treat and Grand Opening, featuring sweet treats, arts
and crafts, food trucks, a costume contest, and fun for the whole family!
Come dressed in your Halloween best, celebrate the season, explore our new center,
and learn more about how Accel Therapies helps kids build meaningful skills
through ABA therapy.
We can’t wait to welcome you!
Accel Therapies
05:30 PM - 07:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Accel Therapies
Accel Therapies
398 North Mitchell StreetBoise, , Idaho 83704