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Accel Therapies Trunk or Treat and Grand Opening

Accel Therapies Trunk or Treat and Grand Opening

Join us for our Trunk or Treat and Grand Opening, featuring sweet treats, arts
and crafts, food trucks, a costume contest, and fun for the whole family!

Come dressed in your Halloween best, celebrate the season, explore our new center,
and learn more about how Accel Therapies helps kids build meaningful skills
through ABA therapy.

We can’t wait to welcome you!

Accel Therapies
05:30 PM - 07:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Accel Therapies
https://acceltherapies.com/
Accel Therapies
398 North Mitchell Street
Boise, , Idaho 83704
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/accel-therapies-trunk-or-treat-and-grand-opening-event-tickets-2002964149690?utm-campaign=social&amp;utm-content=attendeeshare&amp;utm-medium=discovery&amp;utm-term=listing&amp;utm-source=wsa&amp;aff=ebdsshwebmobile