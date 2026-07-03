Adult Improv Class - Characters

This class is devoted to the who.

Though games, exercises and scene work, you'll discover how to build characters from the inside out (status, wants, intentions, point of view) and the outside in (physicality, relationships, voice). Walk away with more of the tools needed to summon well-rounded and entertaining personas a the drop of a suggestion.

4 sessions - Two hours once a week - Followed by an optional student showcase.

All participants should have taken a prior foundational improv class with us or another theater.

Full info available on registration site.

Pricing Philosophy: We believe improv changes lives, and we want our classrooms full to maximize our impact! That is why we offer as many enrollment options as possible. Whether it is through flexible payment arrangements, reduced overall tuition, or finding a creative trade that works for you WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you have questions.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746571-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3746571-2?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3746571-3?pid=11495

Price:

Resigration: USD 150.00

Category: Classes / Courses | Creative and Performing Arts

Date and Time: 15th September 2026 at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States