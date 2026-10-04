Alex Velluto - Stand-Up Comedy, Oct 21

Alex Velluto brings his stand-up to Boise on Wednesday, October 21. Doors at 6 PM, show at 7 PM.

Alex is a regular at the Grand Ole Opry, was featured on Nate Bargatze's stand-up series "The Showcase," and recently filmed a half-hour special for Nate Bargatze's YouTube channel. He has three Dry Bar Comedy specials, including "The Big Gulp Kid," with millions of views (and a follow from the official 7-Eleven Instagram account).

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown. 18+. Two-drink minimum, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.