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Alive In The Sun

Alive In The Sun

Join us for the opening reception of Alive In The Sun, a solo exhibition by Benjamin Childress at IAG downtown Boise.

This poignant body of work explores memory, loss, and the enduring traces of human presence through atmospheric paintings of Salt Lake City alleyways inhabited by luminous shadow-like figures.
Inspired by personal grief and the histories embedded within everyday spaces, the artist creates layered compositions that blur the boundaries between past and present, inviting viewers to reflect on the people, places, and connections that continue to shape us long after they have faded from view.
Through a process that combines photography, projected colored light, and richly layered oil paint, Childress transforms familiar urban landscapes into contemplative spaces where memory lingers and the human spirit endures.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Idaho Art Gallery, Boise
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05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Idaho Art Gallery
208-733-4134
idahoartgallery@gmail.com
https://landscapepaintings.org
Idaho Art Gallery, Boise
702 West Idaho Street, Suite 105
Boise, Idaho 83702
2087334134
idahoartgallery@gmail.com
http://www.idahoartgallery.com