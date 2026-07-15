Join us for the opening reception of Alive In The Sun, a solo exhibition by Benjamin Childress at IAG downtown Boise.

This poignant body of work explores memory, loss, and the enduring traces of human presence through atmospheric paintings of Salt Lake City alleyways inhabited by luminous shadow-like figures.

Inspired by personal grief and the histories embedded within everyday spaces, the artist creates layered compositions that blur the boundaries between past and present, inviting viewers to reflect on the people, places, and connections that continue to shape us long after they have faded from view.

Through a process that combines photography, projected colored light, and richly layered oil paint, Childress transforms familiar urban landscapes into contemplative spaces where memory lingers and the human spirit endures.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC