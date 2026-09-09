All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Written by Peter Rothstein

Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte and Tim C. Takach

Directed by Cody Bray

Inspiring – Heartfelt – Authentic

The Western Front. Christmas. 1914. Out of the violence comes a silence, then a song. A German solider steps into No Man’s Land Singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace. This moving piece recreates an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate the holiday together by trading carols, sharing food and drink, playing soccer and burying the dead. In some places the truce lasted only a night, in others it endured until New Year’s Day. This dramatic re-telling contains poetry, diary entries, war documents and letters written by thirty World War I figures brought to life by 12 actors and singers. The historic documents are interspersed with iconic World War I songs and European carols. Based on a true story.

Run Dates: December 4-20, 2026

Show Dates: December 4-6, 10-13, 17-20. Matinees on December 6, 12, 13, 19, 20

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission

Rating: All ages

Showtimes: 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm matinees

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)