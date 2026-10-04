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Alvin Williams - Stand-Up Comedy, Oct 22, 23 & 24

Alvin Williams - Stand-Up Comedy, Oct 22, 23 & 24

Three nights of stand-up with Alvin Williams: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 22, 23 and 24. Doors at 6 PM, show at 7 PM every night.

Born in Chicago and raised partly in Idaho, Alvin blends brutal honesty with undeniable charm, covering current events, relationships, family and pop culture. He's toured the U.S. and Canada for two decades, appeared on Amazon Prime's Comedy Brew, and his specials "Don't Let The Devil Know" (Amazon Prime) and "Light Work" (YouTube) are streaming now.

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown. 18+. Two-drink minimum, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.

The Comedy Lounge
$25-$35 online
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Comedy Lounge
208-991-2296
leuboise@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Alvin Williams
The Comedy Lounge
2417 Bank Drive
Boise, Idaho 83705