America 250 Independence Day Celebration

Meridian City is looking forward to a grand fireworks display in Storey Park to celebrate the 250 anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence! The park will be open to families for picnics and fireworks viewing. Food trucks will be onsite at 4:00 pm for snacks and tasty local cuisine.

Thanks to Meridian Speedway for partnering with the City of Meridian once again to bring this celebration to the people of Meridian. The fireworks display will be set off from the back (east side) of the Speedway at dusk, at approximately 10:20 pm.