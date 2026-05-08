© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Red Cross Blood Drive

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Help save lives by donating blood. The American Red Cross mobile unit will be at the Meridian Pinnacle Library. Sign up to choose an appointment time. Walk-ins are welcome and you may call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for an update on availability.

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/