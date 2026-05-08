American Red Cross Blood Drive
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Help save lives by donating blood. The American Red Cross mobile unit will be at the Meridian Pinnacle Library. Sign up to choose an appointment time. Walk-ins are welcome and you may call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for an update on availability.
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org