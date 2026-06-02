Archaeology Lecture , Culinary Traditions.
Archaeology Lecture , Culinary Traditions.
Archaeology Lecture Series:
Archaeological Approaches Toward Culinary Traditions
Thursday, June 11th, 6:00pm
Food is more than sustenance—it shapes identity, relationships, and culture. The ways people produce, prepare, and share meals offer insight into class, ethnicity, gender roles, technology, religion, and the environment. This talk highlights current archaeological approaches to studying past diets, with examples from research in the Great Basin and the Maya region of the Yucatán Peninsula. Featuring Dr. Mario Zimmermann, Assistant Clinical Professor (BSU)
Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com