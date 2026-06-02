© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Archaeology Lecture , Culinary Traditions.

Archaeology Lecture , Culinary Traditions.

Archaeology Lecture Series:
Archaeological Approaches Toward Culinary Traditions
Thursday, June 11th, 6:00pm
Food is more than sustenance—it shapes identity, relationships, and culture. The ways people produce, prepare, and share meals offer insight into class, ethnicity, gender roles, technology, religion, and the environment. This talk highlights current archaeological approaches to studying past diets, with examples from research in the Great Basin and the Maya region of the Yucatán Peninsula. Featuring Dr. Mario Zimmermann, Assistant Clinical Professor (BSU)

Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com