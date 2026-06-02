Archaeology Lecture , Culinary Traditions.

Archaeology Lecture Series:

Archaeological Approaches Toward Culinary Traditions

Thursday, June 11th, 6:00pm

Food is more than sustenance—it shapes identity, relationships, and culture. The ways people produce, prepare, and share meals offer insight into class, ethnicity, gender roles, technology, religion, and the environment. This talk highlights current archaeological approaches to studying past diets, with examples from research in the Great Basin and the Maya region of the Yucatán Peninsula. Featuring Dr. Mario Zimmermann, Assistant Clinical Professor (BSU)