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Archaeology Lecture, fossils and minerals

Archaeology Lecture, fossils and minerals

Explore the fascinating fossil history of Southwest Idaho. This presentation highlights work at the classic Bruneau wood site, along with collections from the Owyhee Gem and Mineral Society and the Evans Gem and Mineral Collection (1954).
See incredible examples of fossils, and discover how they help scientists piece together Idaho’s environments throughout history. We’ll explore how landscapes have changed over time and what these discoveries reveal about the region’s past.

Garden City Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com