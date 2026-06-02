Archaeology Lecture, fossils and minerals
Archaeology Lecture, fossils and minerals
Explore the fascinating fossil history of Southwest Idaho. This presentation highlights work at the classic Bruneau wood site, along with collections from the Owyhee Gem and Mineral Society and the Evans Gem and Mineral Collection (1954).
See incredible examples of fossils, and discover how they help scientists piece together Idaho’s environments throughout history. We’ll explore how landscapes have changed over time and what these discoveries reveal about the region’s past.
Garden City Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com