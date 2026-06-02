Archaeology Lecture: labor, leisure and smoking
Archaeology Lecture: labor, leisure and smoking
Boise’s name comes from French Canadian fur traders and voyageurs who passed through the region in the early 19th century.
Drawing on more than 35 years as a professional archaeologist, Professor Dr. Rob Mann (BSU) examines the lives of these voyageurs during the North American fur trade, focusing on their labor, leisure, and especially their distinctive tobacco smoking traditions as revealed through archaeology.
Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com