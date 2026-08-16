Archeology: Hidden Treasures, Solo Exhibition by Martha Channer

Join us for the opening reception of Archeology: Hidden Treasures, a solo exhibition by local artist Martha Channer.

This installation explores the unity of opposites through the metaphor of an archaeological excavation. Blending symbolism, fantasy, and personal vision, the exhibition invites viewers on a journey beneath the surface - both literally and psychologically - to uncover the hidden landscapes of the unconscious mind. Through a series of mixed-media works, sculptural elements, and installation components, each discovery reveals another layer in a larger narrative while standing as a unique work in its own right.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC