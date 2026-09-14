ART SHOW | In Pursuit of Light | by Bill Garibyan

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 01 | 5-9PM

On View: September 29 - October 31

Idaho Art Gallery | 702 W Idaho St #105 | Downtown Boise

Join us for the opening reception of In Pursuit of Light, an exhibition celebrating the beauty that surrounds us and the quiet moments that invite us to pause and truly see it. Inspired by Goethe’s belief that we should experience “a beautiful picture every day,” this collection of landscapes explores light as both a physical presence and a reminder to remain open to wonder. Through changing skies, illuminated fields, distant mountains, and fleeting moments of color, the works invite viewers to step away from the worries of everyday life and reconnect with the natural world.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

