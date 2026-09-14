ART SHOW | In Pursuit of Light | by Bill Garibyan
ART SHOW | In Pursuit of Light | by Bill Garibyan
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 01 | 5-9PM
On View: September 29 - October 31
Idaho Art Gallery | 702 W Idaho St #105 | Downtown Boise
Join us for the opening reception of In Pursuit of Light, an exhibition celebrating the beauty that surrounds us and the quiet moments that invite us to pause and truly see it. Inspired by Goethe’s belief that we should experience “a beautiful picture every day,” this collection of landscapes explores light as both a physical presence and a reminder to remain open to wonder. Through changing skies, illuminated fields, distant mountains, and fleeting moments of color, the works invite viewers to step away from the worries of everyday life and reconnect with the natural world.
FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Idaho Art Gallery, Boise
$0
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Art Gallery
208-733-4134
idahoartgallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
idahoartgallery@gmail.com
Idaho Art Gallery, Boise
702 West Idaho Street, Suite 105Boise, Idaho 83702
2087334134
idahoartgallery@gmail.com