Artist Reception: Meanwhile, Out West by Bonnie Griffith

Join us for the opening reception of Meanwhile, Out West, a solo exhibition by acclaimed landscape artist Bonnie Griffith, on Thursday, June 4 at Idaho Art Gallery Boise.

This body of work reflects Griffith's deep connection to the West landscape and the quiet presence of the animals that inhabit it. Working in both oil paint and pastel, she captures the rhythms of open land, including its shifting light, weather, and familiar figures of cows and horses that become both subjects and storytellers.

Drinks, food and art provided.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC