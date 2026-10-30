Avant Tease Burlesque and Cabaret

Come celebrate avant garde performance art at Avant-Tease! A stunning showcase of unique, edgy, thought provoking, and unconventional performances. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll want to throw all your money at these captivating performers from Boise and around the nation!

Grab a ticket early for the $10 Early Bird discount! Limited availability!

With featured performer Lavender Sinclair (Seattle, WA)

Your cast of local and traveling performers:

Ahmi Dolla

Aiden Antares

Baby Bat

Bone-Daddy Hunter

Butterscotch Bumm

Dixon Puss E Slaughter

Madam Esme Sparkles

Mathis Menagerie (Nashville, TN)

October Rose (South Bend, IN)

Salem le Fay (Cincinatti, OH)

Thurston Trap

And your host, Irish Lashes!

Doors 7pm, Show 8pm

$15 General Admission Advance (no fees!), $20 Door

VIP and Table options available