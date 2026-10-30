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Avant Tease Burlesque and Cabaret

Avant Tease Burlesque and Cabaret

Come celebrate avant garde performance art at Avant-Tease! A stunning showcase of unique, edgy, thought provoking, and unconventional performances. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll want to throw all your money at these captivating performers from Boise and around the nation!

Grab a ticket early for the $10 Early Bird discount! Limited availability!

With featured performer Lavender Sinclair (Seattle, WA)

Your cast of local and traveling performers:
Ahmi Dolla
Aiden Antares
Baby Bat
Bone-Daddy Hunter
Butterscotch Bumm
Dixon Puss E Slaughter
Madam Esme Sparkles
Mathis Menagerie (Nashville, TN)
October Rose (South Bend, IN)
Salem le Fay (Cincinatti, OH)
Thurston Trap

And your host, Irish Lashes!

Doors 7pm, Show 8pm
$15 General Admission Advance (no fees!), $20 Door
VIP and Table options available

The Balcony Club
$15 GA advance
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com
https://aidenantares.square.site

Artist Group Info

Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmailcom
https://aidenantares.square.site
The Balcony Club
150 N 8th St #226
Boise, Idaho 83702
2089853426
https://www.thebalconyclub.com/