Avant Tease Burlesque and Cabaret
Avant Tease Burlesque and Cabaret
Come celebrate avant garde performance art at Avant-Tease! A stunning showcase of unique, edgy, thought provoking, and unconventional performances. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll want to throw all your money at these captivating performers from Boise and around the nation!
Grab a ticket early for the $10 Early Bird discount! Limited availability!
With featured performer Lavender Sinclair (Seattle, WA)
Your cast of local and traveling performers:
Ahmi Dolla
Aiden Antares
Baby Bat
Bone-Daddy Hunter
Butterscotch Bumm
Dixon Puss E Slaughter
Madam Esme Sparkles
Mathis Menagerie (Nashville, TN)
October Rose (South Bend, IN)
Salem le Fay (Cincinatti, OH)
Thurston Trap
And your host, Irish Lashes!
Doors 7pm, Show 8pm
$15 General Admission Advance (no fees!), $20 Door
VIP and Table options available