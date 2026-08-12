Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash
We’re kicking off the new school year with a splash! Join us Friday, August 28th from 5–7 PM for our Back to School Bash!
Bring your family and friends for an evening filled with swimming, games, fun, and a chance to win a special giveaway!It’s the perfect way to celebrate the start of a new school year, make memories, and enjoy time together with our swim school community.
Goldfish Swim School - Nampa
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
madlynbernad@gmail.com
Goldfish Swim School - Nampa
1205 N Galleria DrNampa, Idaho 83687
(208) 974-9021
swimnampa@goldfishss.com